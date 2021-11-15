Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 15

The death has occurred of Rosanna (Rose) McCabe

Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare



McCabe, Rosanna (Rose) Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Co Kildare - 14th November 2021. Sadly missed by her loving family.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Meara

Dunbrin, Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at Midlands General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to wife Tina and loving father to Colm, Mark, Gemma and Nessa. Predeceased by parents James and Agnes, brother Joseph and sister Marie. Deeply regretted by his brother Bob and sisters. Greatly missed by his adored grandchildren Charlie, Alex, Millie, Noah, Ely, Isabella, Senan, Conal, Molly and Erin. Fondly remembered by his sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday evening (November 15th). Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Funeral to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

- House strictly private -

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines, strictly no handshaking, wear face coverings and ensure social distancing. Family would appreciate your cooperation at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Walsh (née Lyons)

Coarsemoore, Straffan, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare



Walsh (nee Lyons), Coarsemoore, Straffan and late of Littletown, Robertstown, Co. Kildare, November 13th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved wife of the late Joey and mother of the late Robbie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kevin and Glenn, grandson Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Elizabeth will be reposing at Oliver Reilly Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Tuesday from 5-8pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at approx. 10.40am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would like to the line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Brigid CRAWLEY

Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



CRAWLEY Brigid, Liffey Terrace, Newbridge and late of Maddenstown, The Curragh - 12th November 2021 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Sean, sisters Winnie and Ann. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Liz, Mary and Frances, brother Patrick, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Brigid Rest in Peace





Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Brigid's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Maurice BRENNAN

Naas, Kildare



Brennan (Naas) – Nov 12, 2021, (peacefully), after a long illness bravely borne, at home, Maurice, beloved partner of Margaret and dear father of Maurice and Mahon; Sadly missed by his loving partner, sons, sister Aoife, daughters-in-law Denise and Martina, brother-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Orla, Lily, Conor, Sam and Ollie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for 3pm Service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link: www.vimeo.com/event/139693

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”