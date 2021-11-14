Kildare school celebrates new ASD Bluebells classroom, sensory room and playroom in Rathangan

Blue was the colour of the day at Bunscoil Bhride on Friday, November 5 as the school celebrated an autism awareness day — Go Blue for Bluebells.

The Rathangan school held the celebration to officially open its new ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) classroom and to educate the entire school community about autism. All the children, teachers and staff were dressed in every shade from sea blue to navy.

The classroom first opened in September 2020 while the sensory room and playroom were completed at the end of September this year.

Unfortunately due to Covid-19, Bunscoil Bhride never got to officially celebrate its opening until now. The class is called Bluebells and the room is bright, modern and full of fun.

Throughout the day, every class in the school got the chance to visit the classroom and the sensory room to learn more about autism. The sensory room is a big hit with the children with its ball pit, visual tunnel, trampoline, and sensory board.

Ms Savannah Rowley explained the new facility is hugely important for the pupils. The non-uniform day also raised significant funds for playground equipment for the Bluebells yard.

Bunscol Bhríde pupils celebrate Go Blue for Bluebells day. Picture: Aishling Conway