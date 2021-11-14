Property Watch: 23 acres of land on Kildare border up for auction

A holding of 23 acres at Leonardstown, Co Meath, which is just across the county border from Kilcock, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The lands, which are for sale by public auction on November 23 in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, are top quality prime free draining lands.

The lands are located along Leonardstown Lane which is located off the R125 roadway adjacent to The Mullagh Cross.

The Mullagh Cross is located along the Dunboyne to Summerhill road approximately 8km from Dunboyne. The general area is characterised by attractive one-off housing and farm land.

Leonardstown is located between Dunboyne and Summerhill and is also just a 10 minute drive to Kilcock and the M4 motorway and about a 15 minute drive to Dunshaughlin and the M3 motorway. Dublin city and airport is approximately a 40 minute drive by car.

The lands, which have been farmed to a very high standard, are all in grass and have excellent frontage onto Leonardstown Lane. The frontage would provide for an ideal residential site subject to the necessary planning consent. The lands are laid out in three divisions and have the benefit of well water. The lands would make a superb hobby farm holding or as addition to an existing farm as they are suitable for almost any farming enterprise.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128

The holding has a guide price of €300,000.