11/11/2021

Funeral Mass of late Austin Currie to be held in Allenwood before burial in Co Tyrone

The late Austin Currie

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Requiem Mass of the late campaigning politician Austin Currie will be held in Allenwood tomorrow.

 The former MP, TD, Minister and Minister of State passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family home.

The Co Tyrone native's remains will repose at his family home at Derrymullen, Allenwood (W91WP9V) from 11 o'clock on Thursday morning with Rosary a 8pm.

Removal will take place on Friday morning at 10 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

Condolences can be expressed at this of this online Book of Condolences.

Removal will then take place to the Currie home place in Mullaghmarget arriving for approximately 7pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Malachy's Church, Edendork for Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial will take afterwards afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mass will be live streamed on St. Malachy's Church Webcam live stream.

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

Mr Currie is deeply missed by his loving wife Annita, his children Estelle, Caitríona, Dualta, Austin Óg and Emer and their spouses Sean, Siobhan, Hiroko and Malcolm, grandchildren Anna, Ella, Maeve, Caoimhe, Josephine, Cara, Dylan, Keiko, Aidan, Sadhbh, Cillian, Cordelia and Rebecca, his beloved brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 The death notice ends with the words: 

May Austin rest in peace.

We shall overcome.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

 

Church capacity is limited in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. 

