Christy Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at folk music event

RTÉ has announced that Christy Moore will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards in Vicar Street, Dublin on Tuesday, November 16.

Commenting on the Lifetime Achievement Award, Christy Moore said: "My life has been immersed in the pursuit of folk songs and ballads. Being part of our folk song community has been an important part of my life. To receive this award from my peers is a great honour, one that I will remember and cherish. We need songs, songs need singers, singers need listeners. We all need each other."

As this year's winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Christy, who will perform live at this year's awards event in Vicar Street, joins previous winners Steve Cooney (2020), Moya Brennan (2019) and Andy Irvine (2018).

Christy Moore is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most cherished and successful artists. His incredible career as a performer across seven decades has seen him develop generations of devoted fans, not just in Ireland, but across the world.

From his early days as a co-founder of two of Irelands most iconic bands, Planxty and Moving Hearts, through to his accomplished career as a solo artist over more than 40 years, Christy Moore and his music have had a profound and positive impact on Irish music and culture, and his words and music have stood the test of time. His reputation as an engaging and entertaining live performer ensure that a Christy Moore tour is a sell-out tour, right to this day.

Throughout his career, Christy Moore has always been about the songs, both his own and those he has made his own, too many to mention, delivered with honesty, integrity, soul, wit and with that unmistakable voice.

Christy is also an artist who cares deeply for those less fortunate than himself and about injustice. Through so many of his songs Christy Moore has sought to give a voice to the voiceless and to put a spotlight on issues and causes he feels passionate about, at home and abroad, demonstrating the power of the artist and the song as a force for good. Equally and uniquely, he creates wonderful stories, full of insight and humour, which capture our journey as a nation and invite us to both celebrate our culture and laugh at ourselves.

After all these years, Christy Moore shows no sign of letting up, as he continues to produce songs, with the same love and craft for the thousands and thousands of devoted fans who celebrate his every note, and every word.

We are truly blessed to have him. So, this year we celebrate Christy Moore by officially recognising his songs and music and everything he has given us, and continues to give us, by presenting him with this year's RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

The RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will celebrate the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year. The awards will feature live performances from Christy Moore, and from some of this year’s nominees in what promises to be a very special night, celebrating Irish folk music and artists, both established as well as emerging.

Tickets for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets are €28, including booking fee and other charges.

RTÉ presenters, John Creedon and Ruth Smith will return to Dublin’s Vicar Street to present the awards ceremony in front of a live audience as RTÉ celebrates the very best in Irish folk music over the past year and pays tribute to Irish folk legends. A television highlights programme will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 20th November.

If you can’t join us in Vicar Street on Tuesday 16th November, join us live on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8pm on the evening and don’t forget our television highlights programme on RTÉ One on Saturday 20th November.