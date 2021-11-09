Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 9

The death has occurred of Phyllis Cronnolly (née O'Donoghue)

Barberstown, Straffan, Kildare / Feakle, Clare



(née O'Donoghue) Cronnolly, Phyllis, Barberstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Feakle, Co. Clare, November 7th 2021, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Niall and Enda, daughters Breda and Sinead, daughter-in-law Bella, grandson Seán, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Phyllis will be reposing at her residence on Friday (Nov. 12th) from 3pm-7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday (Nov. 13th) at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would like to the line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday (Nov. 13th) at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association which can be made by clicking on the following link : https://imnda.ie/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Edward Daly

Ballintubbert, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving son Christopher, daughter Edwina, brothers Jimmy, Tom and Noel, sister Anna, Christopher's fiancée Danielle, granddaughter Fiadh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence today, Monday (8th November) from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing) Removal on Tuesday morning (9th) at 10.30 am to arrive at St Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Duke (née Mannion)

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / Ballinahown, Offaly



Duke (nee Mannion), Mary, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Doon, Ballinahown, Co. Offaly, November 6th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Beloved wife of the late Vincent, deeply regretted by her loving sons Ray and Ciarán, daughters Val and Niamh, son-in-law Harry, daughter-in-law Una, grandchildren Niall and Caitlín, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Mary's funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

The Crematorium will be operating with protective measures, but people are welcome to view Mary's committal service on Wednesday 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The death has occurred of Helen Fitzgerald Nolan

Graigues, Robertstown, Kildare



Formerly of Jerome Avenue, Yonkers, USA. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, parents Mick and Kathleen, siblings Marie, Eugene, Linda, Michéal, Denise, Mairead and Kevin, brothers and sisters in law, mother-in-law Mae, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends in Ireland and in the USA.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Helen will be reposing at her sister Marie's residence (W91XK8P) on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines whilst attending the reposing. Removal on Wednesday morning at approx. 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to " The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh & The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

he death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hill

Crumlin, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare / Newport, Tipperary



Hill, Margaret (Peggy), Crumlin, Dublin 12, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Newport, Co. Tipperary, November 6th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare at the wonderful age of 98. Predeceased by her loving parents Stephen and Nora and all her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Peggy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday (Nov. 11th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 10:15am to arrive at St. Bernadette's Church, Clogher Road, Crumlin for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday (Nov. 12th) at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Peggy to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) MURRAY (née Shanahan)

Millbrook, Naas, Kildare



Murray (nee Shanahan) (Millbrook, Naas) – Nov 7, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at The Beacon Hospital, Patricia (Pat), beloved wife of the late George and dear mother of Dympna and Theresa; Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sister Dymphna, sons-in-law Séan and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Oisín, Órla, Aífe and Meadhbh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 12 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder.

The death has occurred of Janette O'Neill (née Doyle)

Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare



Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, on Saturday, 6th November 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Sinéad. Beloved wife of Michael, treasured mother of Michelle and Liam. Sadly missed by her sisters Pauline, Marian and Maura and brother Liam, her adored grandchildren Sinèad, Tomás, Áine and Micháel, son-in-law Máirtìn, daughter-in-law Aideen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

House strictly private please.





Funeral Arrangements Later