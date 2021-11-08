Search

08/11/2021

Naas shop announces it is taking online orders

Home delivery and Click + Collect services are now available to customers of B&Q in Naas.

The company is creating a new Digital Hub at its Liffey Valley store in West Dublin which will create 19 new jobs including drivers and warehouse staff.

B&Q, which has also launched its diy.ie website, employs 550 workers nationwide. 

John Eason of B&Q said: “Our eight stores in the Republic of Ireland already help make it easier for many customers to improve their homes and with our new nationwide offering, we anticipate growing our customer base and being able to help even more customers access a great range of home improvement products. Whether bought online or in store, a nail is never just a nail, it’s the start of something far bigger. Improving our homes has the power to improve the lives of our loved ones and ourselves too.”

Craig Verdon, director and unit manager in Liffey Valley said: “We are absolutely committed to our customers in Ireland and are always assessing how best to improve our offering. With increasing appetite for speed and convenience and the recent surge in online shopping, diy.ie represents a key moment in the expansion of B&Qs e-commerce offering and of our commitment to ongoing improvements to how we get closer to our customers.”

