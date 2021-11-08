Search

08/11/2021

Permeability links reconstruction works announced for this Kildare town

Footpath improvement works taking place in Maynooth

Reconstruction and widening of deteriorating footpaths and formalising well established links will take place in a town in Kildare, the county council (KCC) has confirmed.

The following residential areas in the Maynooth area: between Kingsbury and Greenfield Close, Old Greenfield.

Works will take place from Monday November 9 to Tuesday November 16, subject to weather conditions.

KCC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

It added that whilst works are underway, alternative access routes should be sought.

Local News

