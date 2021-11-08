Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 8

The death has occurred of Maggie Foley (née Foran)

Morristown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John and sister of the late Sandra. Sadly missed by her loving mother Vera, sisters Regina, Jackie and Barbara, brother Bobby, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maggie Rest in Peace



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Edward Daly

Ballintubbert, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving son Christopher, daughter Edwina, brothers Jimmy, Tom and Noel, sister Anna, Christopher's fiancée Danielle, granddaughter Fiadh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jimmy Devaney

Nicholastown, Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Jimmy, loving brother of Eamon, Bridie, Nonnie, Julia & the deceased Johnny, Patsy, Martin & Micheál. Sadly missed by his family, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Doyle

Maddenstown North, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Jimmy’s family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of Frank O'Haire

Fernwood, Derryvarroge, Donadea, Kildare



Beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, much loved children Kera, Ben, Aoife, Sharon, Louise and Adel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, Adam, Kyla, Kayden, Jake and Bree, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Duke (née Mannion)

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / Ballinahown, Offaly



Duke (nee Mannion), Mary, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Ballinahown, Co. Offaly, November 6th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

