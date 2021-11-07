Kildare Property Watch: Charming four-bed in Straffan for €495,000

A charming four-bedroom house in Turnings, Straffan, is on the market with an asking price of just under half a million euros.

Coonan Property are handling the sale of The Beeches. This property extends to approximately 1,950 sq ft of living space with a double garage on approximately 0.4 acre site

The interior comprises an open main hallway; a spacious living room leading into a large, open-plan family room; a conservatory and kitchen. Adjoining the kitchen is an inner hallway leading to four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The interior is presented in excellent condition with a couple of wood fired stoves adding to the warm and homely feel, but, according to the selling agent, some buyers may wish to put their own stamp on the home and modernise a little.

The living accommodation is generously proportioned with rooms to suit a number of uses, including that all-important home office and playroom.

Attic storage

Storage is not a problem, with loads of space in the attic which is accessible via a folding ladder leading into a huge fully floored and insulated room.

The present owners have in recent years extended the garden and the property now sits on approximately 0.4 acres, enjoying total privacy on all sides. Both front and rear lawns are bounded by mature hedging and the rear opens out onto stunning open countryside.

The property is conveniently located close to Straffan, Ardclough and Sallins with schools and shops within five to 10 minutes’ drive. Commuting to Dublin is not a problem with easy access onto the M7 and both Sallins and Hazelhatch train stations are close by.

Agent Mick Wright feels the property “should appeal to families seeking a rural lifestyle with more space both inside and out, but still maintaining a short commute to schools and local amenities”.

The Beeches is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €495,000.

Find out more

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.

See more pictures of the home below: