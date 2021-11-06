Kildare Property Watch: Substantial five bed Naas detached home for €547,000

Number 27 Jigginstown Green
Number 27 Jigginstown Green is a substantial five bedroomed detached home in the family friendly Jigginstown Estate.
This superb family home is situated close to Naas town with its array of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities. For the commuter, it is a five minute’ drive to the M7, and the Arrow rail station in Sallins is just 10 minutes away.
This home has been lovingly maintained by its current owners and it comes to market in show house condition. With versatile reception rooms, generous bedrooms and a large garden, this is a home perfect for family living. Viewing comes highly recommended.
The well-proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, study, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest wc and attached garage.
On the first floor there are five bedrooms (two en-suite), and a family bathroom. The property comes with an asking price of €547,500 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.
See more photographs below:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.