Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 4

Christopher Birchall

The death has occurred of Christopher Birchall of Mineview House, Commons Road, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare. He passed away on October 31 and is deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons Damien and Declan, daughter Tanya, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Maynooth, Co. Kildare this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.maynoothparish.org.

Brian Brennan

The death has occurred of Brian Brennan of Newbridge, who passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on November 3.

Brian, recently predeceased by his loving wife, Mary. Dear father of Deirdre, Róisín, Brian and Eithne, brother of Sheela, Kathleen and Fergus.

Sadly missed by his children, sisters, brother, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place.

Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday 5 November to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 12pm.

Brian's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on newbridgeparish.ie Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Esther Lawlor

The death has occurred of Esther Lawlor (née Dunne), Battlemount Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare. Predeceased by her granddaughter Gemma.

Beloved wife of 56 years to Jimmy, her sons Eamonn, Seamus (Clonmel) and Ciaran, her daughters in law, Andrea, Thèrèse and Tracey, her beloved grandchildren, the extended Dunne and Lawlor family, her many close friends and neighbours.

Esther was an amazing person who will be deeply missed.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday 4.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Crookstown Parish Church for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Please follow government guidelines.

Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/

Doreen Thew

The death has occurred of Doreen Thew (née Cripps) Clane, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare

Formerly of Basingstoke, England, November 2, she passed away peacefully in her 97th year, in the loving care of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur, Doreen will be sorely missed by her sons Peter and Derek, her grandchildren Julian, Graham, Ciaran, Siobhan and Jenny and her great-grandchildren Lola, Mabel, Reuben, Barney, Hal, Woody, Eve, Dorothy, Nola, Harvey, Rowan and Madeline, nephews, nieces and her extended family.

Removal on Saturday morning (November 6) from Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane at 11am to arrive at St Michael & All Angels Church, Millicent (W91 NH27) for 11.30am funeral service, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The commital service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed live on Saturday at 1.45pm by clicking the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Please adhere to all covid19 restrictions regarding face masks, hand shaking and social distancing while attending the funeral.