01/11/2021

Extra tickets released for New Year's Eve concert by Picture This

Picture This in the grounds of Dublin Castle

Extra tickets have been released for the Picture This band's headlining concert at New Year’s Festival Countdown at Dublin Castle on December 31.

Support acts Lyra and Ryan Sheridan will also be performing on the night.

The Dublin Castle event will be the Athy band's first headline show in Dublin since 2019.

The concert was sold out soon after going on sale but extra tickets were made available at the weekend.

Alison Gilliland, Lord Mayor of Dublin, said: “This is the tenth year of the New Year’s Festival Dublin. It gets bigger and better every time and we hope this year will be no different.

“There really is something for everyone this New Year’s, so come on into town and bring the family.”

“As we leave behind 2021 there is real optimism now that hopefully we can all look forward to a better year ahead. After a pretty quiet New Year’s last year, let’s ring in 2022 in style!”

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, added: “Festivals and events like this are crucial as we work towards the recovery of the tourism sector and the New Year’s Festival Dublin will give visitors the opportunity to experience the very best of our capital city while providing a boost for tourism businesses at an off-peak time of the year.”

