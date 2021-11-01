Search

01/11/2021

Dreadful downpour results in one of Kildare Fire Services' quietest Halloweens

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) for the Kildare Fire Services has revealed that this year was one of the quietest Halloween nights that the organisation has ever seen.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, CFO Celina Barrett explained that the fire stations located at Naas and Newbridge only had three calls each, while two other stations in the County didn't receive any calls.

In total, nine bonfires were put out throughout the county.

CFO Barrett believes that this was mainly due to the heavy downpour of rain that broke out on Halloween night, but added that people “may still be a bit more conservative” due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained: “Overall, we have seen a decline year on year on Halloween call outs in Kildare.”

“On a typical Halloween night, pre-pandemic, we would have received around 15-20 calls.”

CFO Barrett further explained that firefighters in Kildare would often be called out to put out any fires that were damaging infrastructure, or were otherwise “causing a nuisance,” in addition to some instances of anti-social behaviour, such as criminal damage.

“We want everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween, and this year, I suppose it was a win-win situation for both us and the community of Kildare,” she said.

