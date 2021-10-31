Search

31/10/2021

Council asked to consider mini roundabouts or traffic lights at busy junctions in Kildare town

A councillor has suggested that the installation of mini roundabouts or traffic lights at busy junctions in Kildare town may help with traffic flows.
Cllr Suzanne Doyle called for the options to be explored at three locations: Cross Keys, Newtown Cross and the Weighbridge junction.
The Council replied that the junction of Academy Street and Claregate Street (Cross Keys) operates as a priority junction and it would not be suitable for the provision of a roundabout. Officials added that the junction operates within capacity for most times of the day.
The Council said that Newtown Cross at the junction of the R415 L7024 on the Nurney Road operates well within capacity according to traffic management guidelines.
Officials said the provision of a roundabout or traffic signals was not considered suitable or warranted and was not recommended at this location.
The Weighbridge junction at the intersection of the R401 Fairview Cottages and Old Road would also not be suitable for a roundabout, the Council said.
Officials said the junction operates within capacity for most times of the day.
The Council said that the provision of improved pedestrian facilities at this location should be considered as part of future works in the area if a source of funding can be identified.

