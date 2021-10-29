Kildare citizens encouraged to take part in Science Week 2021

Kildare citizens of all ages are being encouraged to take part in Science Week 2021.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD, today joined Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) to launch Science Week 2021, a national celebration of science with hundreds of virtual and physical events taking place.

Science Week 2021 is supporting the government of Ireland’s Creating Our Future campaign, which provides the public with the opportunity submit their ideas for research to make our country better for all.

Organisers said in a statement: "The people of Kildare are being asked to get involved in the Creating Our Future conversation and to attend a Science Week event."

Commenting on the news, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, Professor Mark Ferguson, said: “Science Week has been such an important week in our calendar for over two decades and I am delighted to see it growing every year."

"Covid-19 has been incredible challenging for everyone, but we have seen the best of what science and research has to offer in providing solutions and creating a better future for us all."

He continued: "I am delighted to say that Irish scientists, doctors and researchers have played a fundamental role throughout the pandemic.

"As we move out of the pandemic and really think about the future that we want for ourselves and future generations, we all have an opportunity to have our voice heard through the government’s Creating Our Future campaign."

"I would encourage the people of Kildare to submit their ideas to the platform as well as engaging with Science Week through our events and digital activity; there really is something for everyone," Prof Ferguson concluded.

A sample of Science Week events taking place virtually was also outlined by organisers:

Science Week Live - Daily online show made by Gen Z (and Dr. Niamh Shaw!) for Gen Z. This free live-streamed show will review and discuss all things Science Week! Monday 8th – Friday 12th November 5pm – 5:30pm.

Phil Smyth Quiz - testing your science knowledge and giving away some fantastic prizes – Friday 12 November.

Actually, it is Rocket Science with Dr. Naomi Lavelle – Rocket technology is the science of future exploration and this show has something for all rocket enthusiasts! You will learn how rockets work while making your own, with three different options provided in this step-by-step workshop. Monday 07 – Monday 14 November.

For a full list of the shows and workshops and talks across the country, visit www.scienceweek.ie.

Any events due to take place in person will be in full compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Science Week 2021 will take place from November 7 to November 14.

In related news, Kildare Libraries' Online Science Festival will run from November 1 to November 27.