Housing company applies for planning permission for 71 homes in Kildare

A housing company has sought planning permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) to construct 71 homes in Athy.
Paddy Raggett Homes Limited has asked KCC for an extension of the duration of Planning Reference No. 06/300049, which involves the erection of 71 residential units at Cluain Bearu, Tomard at Athy.
The date received for the request was October 27, while the due date is listed for December 21.
No decision or grant date has been listed.
