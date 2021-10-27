Two new barber shops open in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Two new barber shops have opened in the space of a couple of weeks in Kildare town.
Local chain Hawke & Blade has set up on Claregate Street while a short distance away, Dee's Barbers in a unit in Kildare Town Shopping Centre is also ready for business.
Hawke & Blade already has outlets in Naas and Clane.
