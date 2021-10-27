ALERT: Garda warning about driving on roads with surface water

With a Met Eireann rain warning in place for Kildare, Gardaí have urged people to please drive slowly and be extra cautious as there could be a lot of surface water and you could easily lose control of your car on a wet road.

Keep your lights on as weather will most likely be grey and dark and leave extra time for your journey.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning remains in place for Kildare until 5am on Thursday.

This alert also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.



Remember

• It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum (use the 2 second rule and repeat it twice).

• Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility,

• Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

• Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility not parking/side lights and fog lights.

• Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

• Be mindful of Aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply. Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre thread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.

• Drivers should slow and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists.

Further advice on using the road in bad weather can be found at the RSA’s website - www.rsa.ie.