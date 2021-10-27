Contractor sought for CCTV system in Newbridge Greyhound Stadium

FILE PHOTO
Greyhound Racing Ireland is seeking a contractor to maintain the CCTV system in Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.
The role also involves monitoring and managing intruder alarms and fire alarms.
The contract also covers other venues such as:
• Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, Ringsend Dublin 4;
• Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium, Bishopstown County Cork;
• Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Limerick;
• Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium, Kilcohan Park, Waterford;
• Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee County Kerry;
• Galway Greyhound Stadium, College Road Galway;
• Mullingar Greyhound Stadium, Mullingar County Westmeath;
• Youghal Racing Stadium; Youghal County Cork.
The closing date for the tenders is November 26, according to the database: Construction Information Service.
