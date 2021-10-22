Search

22/10/2021

St Brigid can't unite Kildare's politicians

Holiday

Kildare's Féile Bhríde has large range of online events to celebrate St Brigid's Day

Statue of St Brigid in Kildare town

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Politicians in Kildare can't quite agree on whether St Brigid, who has a strong association with the county, should be honoured by a public holiday.

A raft of Fianna Fail councillors want support for the first Monday in February to be declared a national public holiday - acknowledge the losses and sacrifices made during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour the saint herself.

They added that her message “has a remarkable resonance for modern life, the importance of the delicate balance of nature and that justice is the cornerstone of peace."

Read more Kildare news

Cllr Suzanne Doyle suggested that the holiday would be focus of an international festival which would help local tourist enterprises.

Cllr Doyle also said that St Brigid was born into a Pagan culture but ultimately became a Christian.

However Cllr Mark Stafford (FG) said that we live in a more secular society today and he referred to the saint as an ancient Greta Thunberg.

He said mixing the many attributes of the saint risked crafting a “hodge podge event which might in time become known as Bridie’s Day or Biddy's Day."

However Cllr Ide Cussen said that we are all beginning to get afraid of professing our Christianity or Catholism.

However Cllr Angela Feeney was supportive and noted that since Ireland already has a patron saint, a matron saint would be appropriate.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media