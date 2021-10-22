New auto garage premises planned beside N7

File Photo of the N7 / PHOTO: GEOGRAPH.IE
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a proposed auto garage premises at Blackhill, Kill.
Lilly Fusion Limited wants to build a commercial garage with a car sales and repairs forecourt.
Also in the plans is a prefabricated sales office structure.
The designs include a vehicle servicing outbuilding, according to Construction Information Services.
The site will also feature a canteen, toilet, a vehicle display hard-standing forecourt area, floodlights, CCTV cameras and security fencing.
