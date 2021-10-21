Green light for dozens of apartments in South Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission has been granted for 38 apartments in Athy.
The project will include the demolition of derelict buildings on a site encompassing Leinster Street, Nelson's Yard and Mount Hawkins.
Also included are 60 cycle and 14 car parking spaces.
The estimated construction value of the project is €5.3m, according to Construction Information Services.
