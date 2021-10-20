Call for Newbridge Town Hall to be re-opened for local community use

Councillors have called for Newbridge Town Hall to be opened up for local community groups.

The venue, which is managed on behalf of Kildare County Council, has been closed for community use for over 18 months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said it is disappointing that groups such as The Cottage Market, the Christmas PopUp Art Newbridge Community, Newbridge Wind Ensemble and other groups have not been able to confirm bookings to access or run events in the Town Hall.

Cllr O'Dwyer along with Cllr Noel Heavy and others have made representations to Council officials to allow access to the Town Hall in a safe manner.



Cllr O'Dwyer added: "The Public Health Advice is constantly being reviewed we feel it is time to allow the participants to at least plan for the Markets and other events leading up to Christmas.

"Access to the building will allow for creating a safe environment for the general public to enjoy and celebrate all our local artists leading up to Christmas.

"Time is running out and definite decisions need to be made."