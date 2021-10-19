Temporary closure for bridge linking Kildare and Kilkenny announced

A bridge that links counties Kildare and Kilkenny will be temporarily closed next month, Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed.

KCC said in a statement: "Kildare County Council, acting on behalf of Kilkenny County Council under a Section 85 Agreement (Local Government Act 2001), hereby gives notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993, that it proposes to close the road described as follows:

Road to be Closed: The N78 between Athy and Castlecomer at Castlecomer Bridge, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Date of Closure: For a period of three nights from Monday, November 15 2021 to Wednesday, November 17 2021.

Hours of Closure: 8pm to 6am."

KCC explained that this will be done in order to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian footbridge on the N78.

A diversion route was offered by the council to members of the public for Athy to Castlecomer: "At N78, Newtown Cross divert from the N78 right onto the R430 towards The Swan, Co Laois."

"Travel for approximately 4.8km. Turn left onto the R426 in The Swan, Co Laois and travel towards Castlecomer for approximately 10.8km. Arrive at ‘Diversion End’ at The Square, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny."

Similarly, KCC also offered a diversion route by the council to members of the public for Castlecomer to Athy: "At The Square, Castlecomer divert left onto the R426 towards The Swan, Co Laois."

"Travel for approximately 10.8km to the junction of the R426/R430 in The Swan, Co Laois. Turn right onto the R430 and travel for approximately 4.8km to the junction of the R430/N78 at Newtown Cross. Diversion Ends."

The council added that there will be no through traffic across Castlecomer Bridge during this period, but local access will be maintained on public roads adjacent to the bridge at all times.

It added that pedestrian access across Castlecomer Bridge will not be maintained for the duration of the closure.

For further information, including how to send any objections/submissions in writing to KCC, click here.