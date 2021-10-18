BREAKING: Newbridge gardai investigating alleged assault of woman

Newbridge Garda station
Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a woman in Newbridge.
Officers were called to a residential property on the Green Road in the early hours of Monday morning.
The woman did not require medical attention.
Gardaí said that investigations are continuing into the alleged incident.
