Rust was the least of this van driver's problems when stopped by Naas Gardaí

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Rust on the body of this van was the least of the driver's worries.
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle on on the R409 between Naas and Caragh.
Using the MobilityApp, it was revealed that the van had no tax for 1,656 days or over four years.
No insurance was taken out on the vehicle.
Gardaí said that furthermore the van's body and tyres were in poor condition.
The van was seized under the Road Traffic Act and court proceedings will follow.
