Kildare town day care centre launches fundraising draw

St Conleths day care centre in Kildare town has launched a raffle with a brand-new car as the first prize. The raffle coincides with its 40th anniversary in October.

The day care centre is an important centre point for the elderly of the area. The services support older people to continue to live independently in their own homes and communities, with a range of social and health supports. The centre also provides day activities, such as recreational and leisure facilities, and specialised clinic facilities that provide a combination of medical and rehabilitation services.

This sector of the community has been hardest hit by the Covid crisis and has stretched the resources of the facility, hence, the appeal to the community to get behind this fundraising initiative so that it can continue to provide much needed services.

Tickets cost €20 each with prizes of; 1st Prize – brand new Seat Ibiza, 2nd Prize - €2,000 holiday voucher, 3rd Prize €1,000 home heating voucher, 4th Prize - €500 Tesco voucher and many more including a weekend break, and a four ball from Royal Curragh Golf Club, and more.



Tickets are available from various shops in Kildare town – Top Oil Kildare, Dreas service station, Paddy Byrne butchers, Parish Shop in Aras Bride, Connollys chemist, Heffernan tyres, Londis shop, Melia butchers, St Vincents charity shop and the centre itself.



An on-line presence has been created through idonate. If anyone would like to buy a ticket the link is; https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/StConlethsDayCareCentreKildareSVP .



The draw will be held on Friday October 22 in the centre. Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the draw - all the prize winners will be contacted by phone.