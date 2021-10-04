Search

04/10/2021

Plans revealed for Kildare solar farm to operate for 35 years

Will the sun shine in Kilkenny with solar farms

FILE PHOTO

A solar farm is being planned for the Celbridge area.

Kildare Co Council is studying plans for 10 year permission for development on lands in the townland of Griffinrath, Celbridge.

The development will consist of the construction of a solar photovaltaic farm with an operational life of 35 years.

The proposed facility will compromise approximately 75,984 photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames within a site area of over 44 hectares.

Also planned are 10 transformer stations and an onsite 38kV substation building.

The designs also feature one 40 foot-long storage container building and seven CCTV security cameras mounted on four-metre high poles and 2m high perimeter security fencing.

Also planned is the installation of a 38kV underground electricity cable from the onsite substation to the local Griffinrath substation 750m away.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media