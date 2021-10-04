Plans revealed for Kildare solar farm to operate for 35 years

FILE PHOTO
A solar farm is being planned for the Celbridge area.
Kildare Co Council is studying plans for 10 year permission for development on lands in the townland of Griffinrath, Celbridge.
The development will consist of the construction of a solar photovaltaic farm with an operational life of 35 years.
The proposed facility will compromise approximately 75,984 photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames within a site area of over 44 hectares.
Also planned are 10 transformer stations and an onsite 38kV substation building.
The designs also feature one 40 foot-long storage container building and seven CCTV security cameras mounted on four-metre high poles and 2m high perimeter security fencing.
Also planned is the installation of a 38kV underground electricity cable from the onsite substation to the local Griffinrath substation 750m away.
