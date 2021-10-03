Kildare Property Watch: Straffan five-bed in need of renovation has huge potential

The bungalow at Daars, Straffan
A home in highly-sought-after Straffan, which is in need of renovation but offers a buyer huge potential, will be sold by auction next month.
The bungalow at Daars is on the market with Coonan Property. It sits at the end of a long driveway, and the bungalow rests on just over one acre of mature and private grounds.
This house is spacious, offering five bedrooms and two reception rooms. With a paddock and stables to the rear, it could be a winner alright for the horse enthusiast too.
According to the selling agent, the property just needs a few layers peeled back before adding your very own stamp and turning it into a fine home.
Straffan is a waterside town which provides a real taste of village life. It has local shops, a café, a local pub, and a national school all within easy reach. There are some fine secondary school options nearby too including the renowned Clongowes Wood College. The town is also home to the famous K Club for whenever you fancy a luxurious treat or a round of golf.
According to Coonans, this bungalow really is a perfect purchase for the renovation enthusiast at a superb price for such a star-studded location.
The Daars bungalow will be sold by online auction on Thursday October 14 with a guide price of €450,000.
For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email: info@coonan.com.
