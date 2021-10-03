Search

03/10/2021

Kildare Property Watch: New showhomes open at Kilheale Manor, Kill

New homes: Development of three- and four-bedroom homes near the centre of village

Kildare Property Watch: New showhomes open at Kilheale Manor, Kill

Homes at Kilheale Manor, Kill

Reporter:

Reporter

Cavan Developments have opened two new, modern, spacious family showhomes, at Kilheale Manor, Kill, Co. Kildare. These expert builders have a great reputation for quality and excellent finish and have been building for over 40 years.

As three and four bedroom homes go, they are very large at 1,430 and 1,670 square feet. All the rooms and living areas are large and well proportioned. PV panels are standard and all the homes have an A energy rating, which reduces heating bills considerably. The master bedroom is very spacious and comes with en-suite and walk in dressing room.

Extensive ceramic tiling comes as standard.

The roof has been designed to accommodate conversions.

Windows and facia boards are PVC and walls are brick and dry dashed, giving a maintenance free exterior.

All houses have private parking cobblelock driveways which can accommodate two cars.

These new three- and four- bedroom homes are located right beside the village centre.

Showhomes are on view by appointment.

Phone Cavan Developments 045 878108. Email sales@cavandev.ie or log on to www.cavandevelopments. com.

Prices range from €395,000 to €480,000.

