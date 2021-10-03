Search

03/10/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Historic Leinster Mills complex in Naas on market for €950,000

For sale

Kildare Property Watch: Historic Leinster Mills complex in Naas on market for €950,000

The Leinster Mills site in Naas

Reporter:

Reporter

Online specialists BidX1 are guiding €950,000 for the Leinster Mills, a heritage property in a tranquil location at Osberstown on the outskirts of Naas town which boasts existing high-specification office accommodation as well as significant potential for further development.

Dating to 1790, the traditional stone and timber buildings cover more than 30,000 sq. ft, including a fully modernised three-storey annex and a detached mews building, both recently refurbished to provide more than 7,000 sq. ft of modern, high-spec office accommodation.

The mews office is currently let to Quattuor Ventures Ltd. on a 12-month licence from July 1, at a rent of €18,000 per annum. The remaining offices are currently vacant.

The old corn mill is arranged over five storeys, covering more than 20,000 sq ft., while additional buildings include various stables, outbuildings and courtyard sheds.

Notably, the existing Naas Town Development Plan provides for a specific sub-designation, ‘M1 Leinster Mills’, which allows for the sensitive re-use or redevelopment of the property.

The location is picturesque — a 2.4-acre site on the banks of the Grand Canal — but also well-connected, with surrounding occupiers like Kerry Group, State Street, the HSE and Aldi’s Headquarters, and close to both Millennium Park and the new Naas Community College.

The property benefits from more than 70 metres of road or canal frontage; the Royal Canal Greenway, a new walking and cycling trail connecting Maynooth with Longford town, runs alongside the site.

Gillian Earley, who is handling the sale for BidX1, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a unique, heritage property in a strategic location, with potential to develop an integrated commercial, residential and tourism complex.

“As one of the offices is already let, and the others are in perfect condition and ready for occupation, the property offers potential for a strong income stream prior to any additional development.”

Find out more

BidX1 are offering the property via private treaty, with more details available at bidx1.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media