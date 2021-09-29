Local workers raise money for seriously ill child

Kildare-based construction firm BAM hosted a trail walking day in the Slieve Bloom Mountains, raising over €10,000 for the All for Aidan charity.

BAM employees from around the country took to the hills to support the care of Aidan Kenny, a toddler who was diagnosed with a rare, incurable condition called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) last year.

Three-year-old Aidan, from Co. Roscommon, requires around the clock care since his diagnosis in 2020, and a Go Fund Me has been set up to allow his parents Séan and Deirdre and brother Darren to spend as much time with him as possible.

In May, Aidan received the Young Engineers Award in honour of his curious mind and bravery. Engineers Ireland awarded him this through the STEPS programme as an individual award, the first of its kind, making him the youngest engineer in Ireland.

BAM Director Denis McCarthy commented; “It was great to see so many of our colleagues come out today to support and raise awareness for such a worthy cause. Aidan, Séan, Deirdre and Darren are handling this situation with great courage, and we are proud to be associated with people of such strength and character. We know that the funds raised will be put to good use as the Kenny family continue on their journey.”

More information on All for Aidan, including How to Donate, can be found at (Fundraiser for Paddy Finn by Jonathan Travers : All For Aidan (gofundme.com)