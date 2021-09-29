Kildare Town area has highest level of Covid-19 infections - according to latest figures

The Kildare Town local electoral area (LEA) which has a population of over 25,000 people has the highest Covid-19 rate in the county.

Newbridge has had the biggest concentration of infections for several weeks but has now been overtaken by the neighbouring town southbound along the M7.

Kildare Town saw 135 confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 525.3 for the two-week period up to September 20.

This level represents an increase of over 35% on the average national Covid-19 rate of 390 per 100,000.

Naas was next highest in County Kildare with 185 confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 472.8.

In Newbridge there were 154 confirmed Cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 434.

In Clane, there were 121confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 425.5.

In Maynooth, there were 111 confirmed cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 373.4 while in Leixlip there were 46 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 290.

In Celbridge, there were 56 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 258.9 while in Athy there were 79 cases with a rate per 100,000 of 297.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan reiterated at the weekend that full vaccination is the best way of protecting against the virus.

He said: “At this point in the pandemic, we are all very familiar with the public health advice that will continue to keep us safe, both in school and as we take part in all of the other hobbies and activities that are available to us.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19.

“If vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open

windows and ventilate indoor spaces.

Action

“The most important action to take is - if you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, fatigue, headache, or sore throat - isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test.”