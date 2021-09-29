Search

29/09/2021

Kildare councillor issues sly dig at Taoiseach; backed up by community group

Fine Gael's Pat ODonovan has challenged Fianna Fail TDs in Limerick, including Willie O'Dea, whether they agree with leader Micheal Martin's coments on Shannon Airport

File Pic: Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare councillor tweeted out a sly dig at An Taoiseach Micheál Martin over recent comments he made concerning Ireland's planning laws.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said that a review of the country's planning laws will lead to fewer delays in the delivery of housing and critical infrastructure.

Social Democrats Cllr Nuala Killeen quote-tweeted an RTÉ News article about Mr Martin's comments and asked: "Critical for who?"

Cllr Killeen was backed up by the Newbridge Community Development (NCD) group, who also commented in support of her. 

In addition, Cllr Killeen offered to work with NCD to expand the scope to the upcoming Newbridge County development plan.

Chairperson of the NCD, Evonne Boland, doubled-down on the the group's support for the Leixlip/Celbridge Cllr.

She told The Leinster Leader: "We support the sentiment expressed."

"We feel the current planning process (especially for SHD), is delivering a very poor outcome for Newbridge."

"We are getting thousands of houses, poorly located for the densities in question, and none of the associated critical physical or social infrastructure."

She added: "Infrastructure is already in deficit in the town."

