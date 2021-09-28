New date for opening of Naas Community College is week before Christmas - KWETB

The latest date for the opening of the new Naas Community College is a week before Christmas, a KWETB board meeting heard today.

A previous opening date of August 2021 was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions on construction activity and other factors.

The KWETB's Director of Organisation Support and Development Joe Kelly said preparations for the big day are progressing well.

He told the online meeting: "Work continues to progress on Naas Community College. The handover date is currently December 17.

"We are engaging every two weeks with the principal in terms of planning for the move."

However Mr Kelly also said that challenges within the building sector were impacting on other projects the KWETB was working on.

He explained: "There are sectoral challenges within the building sector. There is a shortage of materials, there is a considerable and continual increase in costs. In some cases we're hearing of costs increasing by 120% on what was there

six months ago.

"There is also a shortage of workers in the building sector because there is such an amount of work out there.

"You've also got the logistics issues in relation to Brexit such as in relation to lorry drivers and that does impact us because a lot of materials come from the UK.

"We've had a shortage of steel impacting the provision of temporary accommodation for a considerable period of time and that hasn't gone away."

Planning permission was sought for Naas Community College over four years ago.

The two and three storey building will occupy 10,450 square metres and will accommodate 1,000 post primary students.

It will have five science labs, two multimedia suites, two art rooms, four workshops/ technology rooms.

There will also be 92 car park spaces, parking for 250 bicycles, bus and car set down facilities, three hard play areas and an all-weather pitch.