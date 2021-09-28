HIDDEN: "Unique" Kildare heritage property for sale

The interior of the Leinster Mills property
A unique development opportunity in Kildare is for sale with a guide price of almost €1m.
Leinster Mills on the Canal outside Naas features buildings of character with attractive stone facades and timber beams.
The recently refurbished impressive offices extend to approximately 686 sq. m (7,386 sq. ft) in total.
Leinster Mills is situated on an idyllic site on the banks of the Grand Canal extending to approximately 0.97 Ha (2.4 acres).
The property can be accessed off junction 9A on the M7 and from the canal side which connects directly to the town centre.
It has a guide price of €995,000 with BidX1 auction specialists.
The facility features 77 metres of road and canal frontage, on a popular pedestrian recreational area.
The new Greenway for walking and cycling runs alongside the property.
The strategic location is beside Millennium Park and the newly built Naas Community College.
Other surrounding occupiers include Kerry Group European Headquarters, Irish Commercials, Aldi Headquarters, HSE, State Street to name but a few.
Substantial development potential exists (subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents) for an integrated commercial, residential and tourism development.
