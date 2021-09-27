Search

27/09/2021

Good news for locals with new evening market planned for Kildare Town

Good news for locals with new evening market planned for Kildare Town

Market Day in Kildare Town last week

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A new evening market in Kildare town is being planned to cater for commuters returning home after work.

Stall holders will be permitted to be in Market Square between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursdays.

This is in addition to the regular Thursday market, which is protected by a rite going back to the 16th Century, which will run from 8am to 2pm, under new byelaws for casual trading.

There are also provisions for trading in Kildare town every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Council officials told the local Municipal District meeting last week that markets are good for the local community and the local economy.

The Thursday market, which has benefited from the pedestrianisation of Market Square, has a loyal customer base every week.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said that a lot of temporary stall holders such as coffee trucks had opened up during the pandemic and she added that these should be facilitated where possible.

