Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 24

The death has occurred of Noelle Considine

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family children Lynn and Todd, mother Rita, partner Raymond, grandchildren Shane and Oran, sisters Gwen and Stacey, brothers Michael and Pauric, son-in-law Shane, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Noelle Rest In Peace.

Noelle will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current regulations. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 5pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Noelle's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Considine family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Bonar (née Hyland)

Quinsboro, Monasterevin, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois



Formerly of Kilmullen, Portarlington County Laois. Unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, baby son Hugo, father Joe and sister Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Declan, Lavina, Kerina and Olivia, mother Ita, brothers, sisters, the extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday at 1:50pm arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm (Church limited to 50%capacity). Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

People are asked to ensure social and public health guidelines are adhered to.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Bernadette's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Deegan

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of the Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare. Ex C.Q.M.S., Cavalry Corps and proud member of the UN vets. Peacefully, with family at his side. Brother of the late Ciss, Pat, Rose and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, children Mona, Sue, John, Cathy and Noel, sons-in-law Declan, George and Norman, daughter in law Orna, grandchildren Sophie, Daniel, Alex, Clay, Niamh, Sarah, Chloe, Robbie and Tiergan, sister Geraldine, brother Albert, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bobby Rest In Peace

Reposing at her Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Friday from 5pm for family and close friends with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards at St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Bobby's funeral will be live-streamed on

https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Shirley Melia (née Worrell)

Nurney Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Suddenly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ger, family Sharon, Sinéad, Stephen, Aidan and Claire, son-in-law Stephen, granddaughter Molly, sister Mavis, brother Godfrey, uncle Mervyn, aunts Evelyn and Mavis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Iny, father Archie, sister-in-law Geraldine and father and mother in-law Edward and Rose Melia.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Danny Owens

Ballintubbert, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Packie, Michael and Martin, his niece Susan, his nephew John , relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday evening (25th September). (Social distancing regulations in place).

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Sunday morning (26th September) in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams, limited to 50% capacity. Burial afterwards in Ballintubbert Cemetery.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Anthony Tyrrell

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Reina, children Linda, Mark, Derek, Catherine, Keith, Claire and Anthony, sisters Mary & Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Anthony Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later