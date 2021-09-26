Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully renovated home in Rathmore, Naas

Featherbed Lodge at Rathmore, Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €595,000.

According to selling agent JP&M Doyle of Blessington, the two-storey house “has been lovingly brought back to life and nowstands tall and imposing”.

The renovated home is in walk-in condition, and is surrounded by stone walls and features electric gates.

Its decor is a combination of old meets new.

The thick walls and vaulted ceilings of the original house are enhanced by beautiful wooden and tiled flooring, bespoke panelled walls and radiator cabinetry, inset lighting, sash style windows, and a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room with stunning French doors which make the most of the newly landscaped site.

The bathrooms give a nod to the original building with some accents while also giving the buyer the feel of a high-end spa.

According to the selling agent, the B1 energy rating is very impressive for a house of this type. Outside there is a large stone garage with electric roller door access, a stone shed and two large stables, not to mention the sun drenched patio area. The whole site has been cleverly fenced off allowing for privacy in this most quiet and tranquil setting.

Downstairs there is an entrance hall, living room with raised inset fire, the kitchen/diner, a utility room, a study, one bedroom and a shower room.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms with vaulted ceilings — the master ensuite — plus a family bathroom.

The property is 6km from Blessington, 10km from Naas and 16km from Citywest.

Outside, the stone front drive has lawns either side, fully-fenced rear gardens with outdoor lighting, a stepped patio area, two stables and a stone garage and stone shed.

For more information, contact JP&M Doyle on 045 865568.

For more photos of the property, see below