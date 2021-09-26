Search

26/09/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully renovated home in Rathmore, Naas

Featherbed Lodge: Four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in walk-in condition on market for €595,000

Kildare Property Watch: Beautifully renovated home in Rathmore, Naas

The entrance to Featherbed Lodge, Rathmore

Reporter:

Reporter

Featherbed Lodge at Rathmore, Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €595,000.

According to selling agent JP&M Doyle of Blessington, the two-storey house “has been lovingly brought back to life and nowstands tall and imposing”.

The renovated home is in walk-in condition, and is surrounded by stone walls and features electric gates.

Its decor is a combination of old meets new.

The thick walls and vaulted ceilings of the original house are enhanced by beautiful wooden and tiled flooring, bespoke panelled walls and radiator cabinetry, inset lighting, sash style windows, and a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room with stunning French doors which make the most of the newly landscaped site.

The bathrooms give a nod to the original building with some accents while also giving the buyer the feel of a high-end spa.

According to the selling agent, the B1 energy rating is very impressive for a house of this type. Outside there is a large stone garage with electric roller door access, a stone shed and two large stables, not to mention the sun drenched patio area. The whole site has been cleverly fenced off allowing for privacy in this most quiet and tranquil setting.

Downstairs there is an entrance hall, living room with raised inset fire, the kitchen/diner, a utility room, a study, one bedroom and a shower room.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms with vaulted ceilings — the master ensuite — plus a family bathroom.

The property is 6km from Blessington, 10km from Naas and 16km from Citywest.

Outside, the stone front drive has lawns either side, fully-fenced rear gardens with outdoor lighting, a stepped patio area, two stables and a stone garage and stone shed.

For more information, contact JP&M Doyle on 045 865568.

For more photos of the property, see below

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media