Deaths in County Kildare

Eileen Allen

Eileen Allen (née Delmer), Bridgefield, Killarney, Kerry / Caragh, Kildare

September 14. Peacefully, at her home. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Stan and loving mother of Michael, Richard, Neal and Robert. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Charlotte and Oithip and Richard's partner Evie, her brother Br. Michael Delmer (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, her carers and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers Patsy, Seanie, Ned and Richard and her sisters Mary and Norrie. Eileen's Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.30am followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. Eileen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. If you wish to offer your condolences online, you can do so on RIP.ie

Colette Flynn

Colette Flynn (née Doyle), Celbridge / Kilkeel, Down

September 15. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and Ruairi and their father Odran, grandchildren Naoise, Éabha, Dani, Jack, Ryan, Kian and Alaina, daughters-in-law Eileen and Rachel, brother-in-law John, nieces Helen and Joanne, relatives and friends.Reposing at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on Friday evening 17th. September 2021 from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon 18th. September 2021 in Glenashling Nursing Home at 2.00pm followed by a private committal Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Please wear face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Tom Gallagher, Roseville, Naas, Kildare / Bohola, Mayo

September 15. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh, Tom, husband of Mary and dear father of Daniel, Anna and Thomas; Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers Brendan and Peter, sister Thelma, grandson Caleb, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 12pm to 5pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Due to current Government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh.

Dermot Kane

Dermot Kane, Toberton, Johnstown, Naas, Kildare

Formerly of Kilcullen Road, Naas. Dermot died peacefully on September 15th 2021, in the exceptional care of the staff at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (née Buckley), dear father to Fiona, Grainne (Alexander), Anne (Casey), Raymond, Deirdre (Dalton) and Kevin. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Colette and Claire, sons-in-law Karl, Ciaran, Roland and Liam, his grandchildren Serena, Mark, Ellen, Eoin, Anna, Tom, Olivia, Eve, Sarah, Daisy and Millie, his sister Eithne (Doyle), nieces, nephews, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Sheila (Kelly). House strictly private please. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas. Due to current government guidelines the church will be limited in capacity to 50%. You are welcome to join in the Mass remotely by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam/ The Funeral Mass will be followed by a private cremation service in Newland's Cross Crematorium at approximately 1pm. The link for the webcam there is https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. You are invited to send a personal message to Dermot's family in the Condolences Section at RIP.ie. Visitors attending the funeral home and the Funeral are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

Rosanna (Anna) Lyons (née Clancy), Celbridge / Arklow, Wicklow

September 16. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Highfield Healthcare, Whitehall. Rosanna (Anna), beloved wife of the late Brendan and much loved mother of Sean and Marian. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, relatives and friends. Anna’s funeral mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (September 17) at 11.00am and may be viewed online by following this LINK followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Lisanne Wilson, Nurney, Kildare

September 15. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Beloved wife, daughter, sister , friend and mother to Hamish and Smudges. Requiem Mass will take place at 10pm on Friday morning (17th September) in The Sacred Heart Church, Nurney, limited to 50% capacity. The Mass will be livestreamed , see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com A private family cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.