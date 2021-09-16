Gardaí investigating burglary at home in Leixlip

FILE PHOTO
A burglary took place at a home in Leixlip at 2.40am in the morning at the weekend.
Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the incident.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a residence in Leixlip, Co Kildare which occurred on 11th September 2021 at approximately 2.40am.
"No items have been reported stolen.
"Investigations are ongoing."
