Green light for popular Kildare service station to get extension

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for an extension to a service station in Athy.
Approval has been given for Byrnes Retail (Athy) Limited for the demolition of 7.5 sqm to the existing shop building on the Castlecomer Road.
A single storey extension (132.5 sqm) will be built to the existing service station including the removal of storage containers.
The internal floor plan layout of the existing building will be reconfigured.
The new facility will provide retail area of 267 sqm, and off licence area of 10.5 sqm and a deli area of 28.5 sqm.
Alterations have also been approved to the existing shopfront and signs.
The estimated construction value of the project is 4200,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
