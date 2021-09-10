Search

Punchestown Racecourse welcomes back racegoers with free event

September 14

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Punchestown Racecourse reopens with a free afternoon of racing on Tuesday next. 

“People make Punchestown,” said chief executive officer Conor O’Neill “and it goes without saying that the place just hasn’t been the same without our great friends and supporters.”

He added: “To celebrate the return of racegoers we would like to invite people to join us for a complimentary afternoon of racing on September 14."

The first race is at 1.30pm. 

However, please note that you must pre-register on www.punchestown.com/book-tickets/ to attend.

