Punchestown Racecourse welcomes back racegoers with free event

Punchestown Racecourse reopens with a free afternoon of racing on Tuesday next.
“People make Punchestown,” said chief executive officer Conor O’Neill “and it goes without saying that the place just hasn’t been the same without our great friends and supporters.”
He added: “To celebrate the return of racegoers we would like to invite people to join us for a complimentary afternoon of racing on September 14."
The first race is at 1.30pm.
However, please note that you must pre-register on www.punchestown.com/book-tickets/ to attend.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.