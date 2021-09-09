Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 9

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Brunkard (née Boothman)

Kilmainham, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



Brunkard Elizabeth (Betty) née Boothman September 7th 2021 Late of Kilmainham, Dublin 8 & formerly Celbridge and Carragh, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of Thomas and much-loved mother of Thomas, Fintan and Eoghan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Emma and Verena, special granddaughter Alva, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 141 Thomas Street this Thursday from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 10th September, at 10am in St. James’ Church, please click on the following link to view the service http://stjamesparish.ie/webcam/ followed by burial in Grallagh Cemetery https://maps.app.goo.gl/6ppjPG9rpgyBQfwd7. Messages of condolence can be left for Betty's family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or alternatively on the condolence button below. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Trócaire or the DSPCA . All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maudie) Donohoe

late of Suncroft Road, Suncroft, Kildare



Margaret (Maudie) Donohoe, Suncroft Lodge, & late of Suncroft Rd, Co. Kildare. 7th September 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Suncroft lodge nursing home. Wife of the late Matthew (Mattie). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Margaret, Monica, sons Michael, Matthew, sons-in-law Brian, Dominic, daughters-in-law Louise, Alison, grandchildren Conor, Orla, Mikey &Thomas, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Margaret (Maudie) Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home, Newbridge, on Friday from 3pm with prayers on at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The death has occurred of Mary Harris

The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kildare



The death has taken place of Mary Harris, The Sycamores, Kilkenny and Kildare (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brother Sean, sisters Annette and Kitty, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, work colleagues at St Luke's Hospital. relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday, 9th September, from 4pm to 7pm.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private requiem Mass for family and close friends will be celebrated for Mary on Friday 10th September in St John's Church at 11.30am, followed by interment in Dunmore Cemetery, Kilkenny. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence, may do so on the condolence page below.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the St John's Parish web cam, at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-parish-church-kilkenny

The death has occurred of Martin HENSEY

Knockballyboy, Daingean, Offaly / Robertstown, Kildare / Dublin



Formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin. Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ses, his children Jen, Stuart, Peter and Glen, sisters Nora and Bernie, brother Sean, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Martin will repose at his home this Thursday from 3pm to 7pm (Eircode R35 VH04). Due to the current guidelines a family funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am in Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross, Crematorium. You can take part in Martin's Funeral Mass on the Daingean Parish Webcam via the following link:

Mary Mother of God Church Daingean Webcam

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The Hensey family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Dr. John Alexander King

Millicent House, Sallins, Kildare



Peacefully, in Monaco, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place for close family and friends, at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning in St. Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of John LAWLOR

Prosperous, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



LAWLOR John (Prosperous, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bunting Road, Walkinstown) August 30, 2021 – suddenly in Spain. Beloved husband of Rose and loving dad of Suzanne and Tony. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Cíara and James, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brother Bernard, sister June, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday Sept 10, at the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, Walkinstown, at 10am and may be viewed live using the following link - http://walkinstownparish.ie/web-cam/ followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium which may also be viewed at 12 noon using the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section below. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Meredith

Old Grange, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eilish, family Cynthia, Denise, Lisa, Stephen, Alan, Emma and Dominic, step family Declan and Lisa, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence Old Grange, Monasterevin on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin (max of 50% of Church capacity) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Denis' Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/