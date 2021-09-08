Kildare contestant does her county proud in Miss Ireland pageant

Miss Kildare North Alannah Pardy did her county proud on Sunday night on the Miss Ireland stage scooping the People Choice sash in the competition having got the highest number of votes on the Miss Ireland App.

This secured her place in the top 15 of the competition.

Alannah is a 20-year-old college student studying Digital Media and Marketing from Maynooth. A competitive GAA footballer she has been lucky enough to play county level football and represent Kildare in past years. Alannah took her place proudly beside Pamela Uba (25) who was crowned Miss Ireland 2021 on Sunday September 5th at a spectacular outdoor show and sparkling ceremony at Lakeside Manor, Co Cavan.



Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €250,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The new Miss Ireland Pamela Uba’s eloquent parlance, gentle demeanor and kind nature belies her towering strength and determination.

Pamela grew up in direct provision after moving to Ireland with her family from South Africa when she was just eight years old. Today, a very proud Irish Citizen and a graduate of Trinity College with a master’s degree in clinical chemistry, Pamela worked on the front line since the pandemic began in Galway University Hospital. She hopes to use her Miss Ireland title to represent a more diverse Island on the world stage and believes education is a superpower. Pamela was crowned by three former Miss Ireland’s; Lauren McDonagh, Aoife O Sullivan & Rebecca Maguire.

The finalists vying for the coveted crown this year were already a highly educated and accomplished group with an eclectic mix of professions and aspirations in fields such as medical science, criminal justice, chartered accountancy, international business, performance arts, medicine, psychiatric nursing, biotechnology, nutrition, physiotherapy, HR, digital marketing, biomedical science, veterinary, law and international show jumping.

The 30 finalists this year were put through their paces in a challenging competitive process over the last three months testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist was tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Proud sponsors of this year's Miss Ireland included VanityX Makeup Academy, Mane 'n Tail, Simply Divine, ONEFIT, Hairitage, Choicely, The Headford Arms Hotel, Lash Dolls Beauty and Training Academy and Lakeside Manor Hotel. Full details on Miss Ireland 2021 are available on the new Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play or from www.miss-ireland.ie or follow @missirelandorg on social media.