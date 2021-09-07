Search

07/09/2021

Kildare group calls for further Garda aid for older people at JPC meeting

The appeal was made by Monica Cox, the chairperson for the KOPCE

The appeal was made by Monica Cox, the chairperson for the KOPCE

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The group known as the Kildare Older Person's Council Executive (KOPCE) has called on gardaí to continue providing and improving aid for older people.

The appeal was made by Monica Cox, the chairperson for the KOPCE, at the latest Joint Protection Council meeting.

In a presentation at the meeting, Ms. Cox revealed that life expectancy is on the rise in Ireland, and in the 2016 census, people aged over 55+ made up just over 19.5 per cent of total population of Kildare.

An tAthair Seán Ó Laoghaire, Graignamanagh, Paulstown & Gowran

She also revealed that, according to estimates by the Central Statistics Office, the ratio of young to older people in Ireland will tip in favour of older people by 2036.

"We need more take-up and awareness for older people in Kildare," she stressed.

Ms. Cox also said relayed some messages from older people in Kildare: one told the KOPCE that they feel that more gardaí and garda cars are needed, while another told the group that they don't feel safe at night in Kildare, even with a dog by their side.

Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee publishes new action plan

Agriculture is a high-risk industry, where most are self-employed and predominantly work alone

She added that men and women over 65 are least likely to be victims of crime, making up only 3 per cent (although she did admit that this figure may be slightly higher).

As for the KOPCE, Ms. Cox said that it is currently looking to reflect more diversity in its ranks, and has encouraged any older foreign nationals or older members of the LGBTQ+ community to get involved with the group.

The KOPCE is a voluntary group of older citizens that promotes the interests of people aged over 55 in Kildare.

It is partnered with the HSE as well as the Age Friendly Ireland programme.

Two Kildare Gardaí admit having little knowledge of controversial proposed phone checking law at Joint Policing Committee meeting

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media