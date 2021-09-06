Search

Neigh your worries away: Introduction to Equine Assisted Counselling Workshop to take place this Sunday

Horses are beautiful animals that have helped humans since time immemorial in various ways.

In more recent years, the practice of Equine Assisted Counselling is arguably the fast growing avenue which uses horses to once again help people.

If you are a fan of horses, you will be pleased to hear that an Introduction to Equine Assisted Counselling Workshop is set to take place this Sunday.

The workshop will be run by Joe Slattery of JS Equine Therapies and who is also an Eagala Irish Network coordinator, a TEDx speaker and an addiction counsellor.

According to Mr. Slattery, those who take part in the workshop will get to "experience the power of Equine Assisted Counselling from a clients perspective, gain insight into facilitating sessions by shadowing trained practitioners, and understand the team approach and the need for clean language."

He said that there will also be space for discussions and to ask questions about running an EAP business.

Places are limited to 12 to allow for deeper understanding and engagement.

Light lunch and teas and coffees will be provided.

The workshop will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday September 6 at the R45 KA02 at The Thatch, Kinnafad, R45 KA02 in Edenderry, County Offaly. 

The total cost of the workshop will be €210.44.

Further information about the event can be viewed on Eventbrite, and Mr. Slattery can be contacted on 085 142 5115.

