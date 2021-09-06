Kildare County Council seek public feedback on the draft Celbridge Town Renewal Plan

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced on social media that they are looking for feedback on the Draft Celbridge Town Renewal Plan.

According to KCC, the Strategic Projects and Public Realm section of Kildare County Council and Metropolitan Workshop, in association with the community of Celbridge, are in the process of preparing a Town Renewal Plan for Celbridge.

It explained: "The key objective of the Celbridge Town Renewal Plan is to deliver a new vision for the town with pedestrian focused public spaces and liveable streets."

"The aim is to put the pedestrian and cyclist at the heart of the design solution for the town and to create fully accessible, inclusive and age-friendly public spaces."

The council continued: "The Town Renewal Plan will include a masterplan of the area with key priority regeneration projects and an implementation strategy for the town."

KCC also announced that the Plan will also align with the policies and objectives of the Celbridge Local Area Plan.

Within it, a number of places within Celbridge have been listed as target areas for improvements, including the Main Street, Castletown and the Amenity Lands at St. John of God.

Also attached within the slideshow is a Youth Survey.

Both the Renewal Plan and Youth Survey can be viewed as a slideshow on consult.kildarecoco.ie.

At present, there are already over 40 comments from members of the public on the Renewal Plan.