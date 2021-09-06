Vehicle stopped at Garda checkpoint in Kildare

Gardaí stopped the vehicle in Naas
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently seized a vehicle after it was discovered that its driver had no insurance.
The incident took place at a Garda Checkpoint in North Kildare on Sunday.
Proceedings to follow.
